Ambulances queue outside of North Rockhampton Nursing Centre as the transfer of some patients commences last month.
Nurse at centre of Rocky COVID-19 case recovers

Melanie Plane
4th Jun 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:29 PM
CENTRAL Queensland is officially COVID-19 free once more with the nurse at the centre of the Rockhampton scare recovering from the virus.

The North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was sent into lockdown and close to 300 staff and residents were tested after the training nurse tested positive for COVID-19 last month while working at the facility.

Thankfully, there appears to have been no transmission to staff, residents or the community from the case, however an investigation into the nurse is ongoing.

 

There are just three active cases of COVID-19 left in Queensland after Central Queensland's one remaining case, the nurse, recovered overnight along with a case at Metro South in the Brisbane region.

There are two active cases left on the Gold Coast and one more at Metro South.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland overnight.

More than 2000 people remain on active Queensland Health self-quarantine orders, including 58 in the Central Queensland region.

