Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The nurse was treated for minor injuries. Picture: Tim Pascoe
The nurse was treated for minor injuries. Picture: Tim Pascoe
News

Nurse hit in drive-by ‘gangland’ shooting

by Erin Lyons
16th Feb 2021 7:35 AM

A nurse has been caught in the crossfire of a suspected gangland shooting in Sydney's west.

Two men dressed in all black fired multiple shots at a townhouse on Auburn Road, at Auburn about 8pm Monday.

None of the residents were injured but a nurse at the nearby Auburn Hospital was hit in the leg after a stray bullet flew through the hospital's rear window, shattering glass.

She was treated for a minor injury to her leg.

"It's a very serious incident and this type of behaviour won't be tolerated," Superintendent Adam Johnson told reporters on Monday.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation in relation to identifying the people responsible and put them before the court."

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Nurse hit in drive-by 'gangland' shooting

More Stories

editors picks gangland war nurse shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

        Premium Content Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

        News Ivan Milat was serving seven life sentences for murder when he died in 2019.

        Killer bugs: Your hospital infection rates revealed

        Premium Content Killer bugs: Your hospital infection rates revealed

        Health NSW golden staph rates revealed: How your hospital rates for infections

        Daily Catch-Up: February 16, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 16, 2021

        Weather Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #13

        Premium Content KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #13

        Sport VOTE NOW for the KFC Player of the Week from the Best XI in CRCA