Nurse leaves young children locked in hot car

A BRISBANE nurse who left her two young children in a hot car while she shopped at Kmart has been released on a $1500 bond.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at Cleveland Magistrates Court today to leaving her two sleeping children, aged 2 and 4, in a locked car while she bought bean bag beads at Wynnum Plaza Kmart on February 2.

The registered nurse of 11 years cried as Magistrate Athol Kennedy told her a "moment's inattention" was all it took for two brothers to drown in Ross River at Townsville this week, and she too could have been mourning the loss of her boys.

"Your moments inattention didn't lead to any harm to your children, but it could have," Magistrate Kennedy said.

"There'll be an extra two little seats at (their) table. It could have been two little seats at your table."

The court heard that when the mother left her boys in the car about 10.45am, the temperature outside was already 31 degrees.

Her defence argued that the airconditioning had been running earlier so the car was cool and she had only left the children for seven minutes.

Her lawyer said his client, who is a law student and had been studying for exams, had "an awful lot on her plate" which had caused a "momentary lapse" of judgement.

He said she had no criminal history and the incident was "totally out of character".

Magistrate Kennedy said she should have known better.

"You're a nurse, I'm sure you've got your heart in the right place," he said.

"But the reality is you did not give your children sufficient thought. Leaving your children for one minute is one minute too long.

"It doesn't matter how cool the car is... turn the airconditioning off and it gets hot straight away."

Magistrate Kennedy recorded no conviction and released the woman on a $1500 bond.

"It is a large bond but the danger to the children was very real," he said.