Nurse still working after sex with patient

A NURSE who went drinking with vulnerable patients from a hospital acute mental health unit, and then had sex with one of them, has been reprimanded but allowed to keep nursing.

The nurse, who has not been named in a tribunal decision, was dobbed in by her house mate, who saw one of the patients, who had previously been suicidal, at their home in 2016.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard on at least six occasions the nurse had been assigned to care for the patient with whom she later had sex.

The patient, called AB, had been admitted to the acute mental health unit after a siege in which he attempted to self-harm and had expressed suicidal thoughts.

On November 18, 2016, AB, who had that day been released from hospital, and another patient she had nursed, BC, invited the nurse to BC's home for a drink.

That night she and the two ex-patients consumed drinks together and the next day the nurse went back to BC's home, where she stayed overnight and had sex with AB.

On the following day, the patient AB went to the nurse's home, where they went to bed together but did not have sex.

The nurse's house mate called another nurse at the unit and told of the patient being at their home, the tribunal heard.

A supervisor and the nurse who had been contacted then went to the home to ensure the patient was removed from the house.

The nurse admitted the patient was in her room and that they had had sex, the tribunal heard.

The Health Ombudsman brought two disciplinary charges against the nurse over the boundary violations that had occurred over three days in 2016.

The tribunal found the breach of professional boundaries was particularly serious, because both patients were vulnerable.

But they also heard that the nurse had stopped taking antidepressant medication about two weeks before the incidents and had also been under considerable personal stress.

The tribunal found that partly explained the nurse's conduct, but did not excuse it.

She made full admissions and agreed her conduct was unacceptable, she voluntarily underwent psychological counselling and conditions were put on her registration.

The tribunal said she had shown herself to be a resilient young woman with a strong passion for nursing and had demonstrated an insight into her conduct.

QCAT deputy president Judge Suzanne Sheridan, said the tribunal was satisfied she did not pose a health and safety risk to the public and would not repeat the behaviour.

She ordered the nurse to be reprimanded for professional misconduct, saying it was not a trivial penalty, as it was a matter of public record affecting a practitioner's reputation.