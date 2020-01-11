Nurses describe ‘heartbreaking’ situation

THE situation in Clarence hospitals has been described as “heartbreaking” as nurses call for more staff.

The increase in patient admissions over the holiday period, coupled with the recent bushfires haves stretched Clarence Valley hospitals to the limit and president of the Clarence Valley branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Remana Harris, described it as “heartbreaking”.

Ms Harris said patients who should have been recovering in post-operative wards were being sent back to the emergency department because beds were not available.

“Patients that needed emergency surgery had to come back to emergency to recover,” she said.

“That shouldn’t happen, they should be staying in hospital in a surgical bed.”

Ms Harris said she had never seen this in her time at Grafton Base Hospital and it had occurred because a lack of staff forced the closure of some beds, not because the wards were at capacity.

She said many nurses were already working double shifts to ensure patients received the best possible care but the practice was not sustainable.

“It brings me and many others who have loved working at our base hospitals to tears,” she said.

However, Lynne Weir, acting chief executive of Northern NSW Local Health District, said Clarence Health Service had not been closing beds due to lack of staff.

Both hospitals had additional beds called “surge beds” which Ms Weir said could be opened “at times of high demand where additional staff are available”.

“When these surge beds are not required for patients, they are not staffed.”

“Hospital management, working together with staff, regularly assess activity to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.

But Ms Weir did acknowledge a surgery patient had stayed in the emergency department.

“Earlier this week, a patient having a routine surgical procedure was temporarily accommodated in a single room in the emergency department before being transferred back to the surgical ward. This is a rare occurrence,” she said.

The NSWNMA community rally is being held at Market Square at 11am today.