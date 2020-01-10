Nurses take to the park over staffing

Secretary of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Clarence Valley branch Melissa Lack with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and branch steward Mandy Bryant last November.

FED up with ongoing staffing issues, nurses from across the Clarence are taking their concerns to the public.

A community rally will be held tomorrow at Market Square in Grafton at 10am as nurses and midwives from Maclean District and Grafton Base hospitals continue their fight for action on staffing levels.

President of the Clarence Valley branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Remana Harris, said staff were calling for “urgent intervention” after a busy holiday period had exacerbated problems at local hospitals.

Ms Harris said having community support was integral to their fight for change in the industry and the introduction of measures like mandated nurse to patient ratios.

If their suggested changes were implemented, Ms Harris said, the benefits would only flow back to the Clarence Valley community.

“We are actually doing this because we care about our community, we feel we need more nurses to give the right care.”

“We need their support, we can stand up and say we need more staff but without the community backing us it is much harder.”

Late last year, the NSWNMA Clarence Valley branch passed a resolution calling for additional staffing to be prioritised by the Local Health District and the State Government.

At Grafton Base Hospital, the branch is seeking one extra registered nurse in the emergency department across each shift; an in charge nurse not allocated a patient load in the general wards across each shift; and more support for nurse unit managers, particularly in the paediatric ward.

Maclean District Hospital is also calling for an additional registered nurse in their emergency department on night duty, and for their night duty in charge nurse to be without a patient load.

Their concerns over staffing levels were also raised with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, and they presented him with a petition of more than 500 signatures, which he said he would table in NSW Parliament.