Nurses welcomed in the Clarence

NEW RECRUITS: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis welcomes new nursing graduates at Grafton Base Hospital. The new nurses will work across the Valley.

HOSPITALS in the Valley have received a boost as a number of graduate nurses were welcomed into the fold yesterday.

There were 10 new nursing and midwifery graduates entering local hospitals with a further seven to join them by April.

Many of the new recruits come from the Clarence Valley and have studied at nearby Southern Cross University.

One of the new recruits, Kate Power-Geary, said she had wanted to come back and work in the Clarence and there was “no way” she would have moved anywhere else.

Although the Coutts Crossing nurse did acknowledge – like many others – there were a few nerves before she started.

“It is nerve-racking but at the same time it is exciting, you have done three years of uni to do this and you are itching to go.”

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was on hand to welcome the new recruits and hoped those who had opted to spend the next 12 months in Clarence hospitals would go on to continue working here long term.

“Our nurses and midwives are the backbone of the public health system and I am delighted a number of them have chosen the Clarence Valley to launch their career,” he said.

“Around the clock, 365 days a year, our health professionals are on the frontline of the NSW health system providing the best standard of patient care.

“I wish all our new starters the best of luck with their careers and again welcome the invaluable contribution they make to our health system.”