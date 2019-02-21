Ali chasing day of ironman success

Ali Day is aiming to wrap up the Nutri-Grain ironman crown when racing resumes at Wanda. Photo: Luke Marsden

Ali Day is aiming to wrap up the Nutri-Grain ironman crown when racing resumes at Wanda. Photo: Luke Marsden

IT'S the minor freak-out which could help deliver Ali Day a rare perfect season in surf lifesaving.

The champion lifesaver has the chance to add the Nutri-Grain Series crown to his Coolangatta Gold title and world interclub crown at Sydney's Wanda Beach on Saturday.

And if he finally breaks through for an Australian ironman title at the nationals on the Gold Coast in April he will write his name in history as the first man to win all four titles in the same season.

Admitting he buckled under pressure in the fourth round of the Nutri-Grain series, Day says he has learned from his mistake and will now change the way he approaches events and the way he races.

"It was my mental state that let me down,'' Day said of his failure to wrap up the series crown at Surfers Paradise with an event in hand earlier this month.

"I was racing at my home beach, had a lot of people supporting me, I knew if I did well I could have sewn it up.

"It all burnt a little energy. I think I was looking for it to happen, rather than going out and making it happen.

Ali Day has already had a season to remember.

"I have to forget it's the final and pretend it's round one again and I'm going in to win, not protect a lead.

"Replicating the mental state from the first rounds of just going out to win and not thinking about anything else. I was playing a little defence instead of being on the attack last round and I paid for it."

If Day secures the Nutri-Grain crown he is just an Australian title away from one of the most impressive sweeps of a season ever seen in ironman racing.

Multiple ironman champion Zane Holmes has also won the pro series title, the world interstate crown, the Coolangatta Gold and the Australian title but he did so across multiple seasons between 2004 and 2006.

"The Australia title is the one I want. I've had two seconds and a third now,'' Day said.

"I know it will eventually come. I just have to keep working for it.''

Day will be fighting for the series crown at Wanda with former winner Matt Poole and fellow Queenslander Corey Taylor.

Maddy Dunn, the only female to win two races this season, leads the ironwoman title chase.

The iron racing begins at 12.30pm on Saturday.