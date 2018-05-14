Menu
Peanut allergy? Give this Aldi product a miss.
NUTS: Aldi recalls popular snack food from stores

Adam Hourigan
by
14th May 2018 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM

A POPULAR nut snack has been recalled by Aldi supermarkets.

The Oh So Natural Wholefoods Almond, Cashew & Cranberry Bites 200g bar has been recalled due to the presence of peanuts which are not declared in the allergen statement.

A statement from Aldi said they take product quality and safety seriously and wish to advise all customers of a recall of the product.

The product has been available for sale in ALDI stores in VIC, QLD and the following NSW stores: Lavington, Albury, Tweed Heads South, Grafton, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Casino, Byron Bay, Toormina, Goonellabah, Armidale and Kingscliff.

Other stores and states are not affected by this recall.

Consumers with a peanut allergy or intolerance should not consume this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.

For further information please contact the ALDI Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993 or see www.foodstandards.gov.au/recalls for Australian food recall information.

Grafton Daily Examiner

