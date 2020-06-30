Nymboida bushfire recovery receives $200K boost

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is pictured with members of the Nymboida community and camera shy Judy the dog outside the 'big shed' at the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre.

AFTER a devastating bushfire ravaged the remote community of Nymboida and destroyed more than 100 homes, the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre became the focal point of the rebuild.

Since November last year, the centre has been home to the Nymboida Help Hub, serving as ground zero for the recovery efforts, where volunteers to gathered, and donations dropped off.

Now the 'big shed' at the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre is set for a major upgrade, thanks to a $200,000 investment by the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants Program.

The Big Shed is part of Nymboida Camping and Canoeing, a not-for-profit organisation run by members to benefit the Nymboida Community.

NC & C Director Dave Stephenson said the project would help the people of Nymboida reconnect as a community in the safe, positive, shared space of NC & C by providing a major piece of disaster recovery infrastructure.

"I personally feel immense pride in how our community came together during this time and worked in adverse conditions," Mr Stephenson said.

"The upgrade of the big shed will ensure that in case of future emergency situations, we will be able to provide this assistance much easier while maintaining a better quality of health and safety standards."

The upgrade will provide a disaster ready, stand-alone multi-use community facility with a commercial kitchen, independent power, clean water source and emergency communication.

The funding will be provided under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants Program, made possible by the Clubgrants Category 3 Fund which reinvests a contribution from the state's registered clubs gaming machine profits back into community projects.

"When I brought Deputy NSW Premier and Nationals Leader John Barilaro to Nymboida a few months back, we were both hugely impressed with how the local community had used the big shed at the Canoe Centre during the fires that destroyed 100 local homes," Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

"But the infrastructure had its shortcomings and that is why we are investing $200,000 to upgrade it.

"The Nymboida community had its heart ripped out by the bushfires and I hope this sees the start of the rebirth of this close-knit community."