Nymboida business welcomes grants, wary of debt

THE owner of a Nymboida tourism business has welcomed bigger small business grants but remains sceptical of concessional loans.

After the Federal Government announced an increase to grants issues to bushfire affected small businesses, Gray Stride of Nymboida Camping and Canoeing has spoken of the struggle in navigating the system.

The Nymboida resident whose business has been devastated by the November fires said there was “a lot of good money out there” but knowing how to access it and applying for grants was a lot to take on.

“You need dot the i’s and cross the t’s and for a small businesses struggling to rebuild to have that extra load on top is hard,” he said.

“But we have applied for some money and we hope we will get it.”

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced the grant increase from $15,000 to $50,000 on Monday, alongside 10-year concessional loans of up to $500,000 with the first two years interest free.

“That’s worth over $100,000 in interest payments they wouldn’t have to make,” he said.

“This is going to save small businesses rebuilding their businesses with working capital and they don’t have to have had direct impact of the fires on their business to access these loans,” he said.

However, Mr Stride said loans were “not an option” for small business like his which had been affected to such a large degree they “do not know what our future holds”.

The prolonged drought preceding the bushfires had only made matters worse and given they would not be able to re-open for some time, his stance over taking on debt was solid.

“We are surrounded by burnt bush and we have no equipment and we are looking at months top get the equipment rebuilt,” he said.

“But the loans, there is no way we are going to touch them.

“Unless your business has been going very well and is in a very strong position, to take on an extra loan at this point in time is not a great idea financially.”

Mr Stride said while investment in campaigns to get people tourists back to bushfire affected areas was a positive step, the best thing for him and his business would be to meet with a professional to help navigate what was on offer – and plan.

“It would be lovely for us to go in and sit down with someone who knows it backwards and can help us put in all the paperwork we need,” he said.

“That’s what little businesses need. They need to be able to go in and spend an hour with someone and get an outcome.”

This was echoed by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell who said they would continue to push for a grant that enabled small businesses to visit a trusted adviser for a customised strategy.

“Small businesses really need a tailored financial recovery plan. Without it, the chances are they won’t survive,” she said.

“We broadly welcome the government’s efforts to help small business and will continue to advocate for measures to enable small businesses to get on with getting back on track.”

Small businesses affected by the bushfires can call 13 28 46 or visit www.business.gov.au for more information.