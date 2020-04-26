Nymboida cop among new police recruits

Coffs Clarence Chief Inspector Joanne Reid is urging safety on the roads after the region leads the state in road fatalities so far this year.Photo: Adam Hourigan

A LONG awaited police officer for the Nymboida community is among the five new recruits for the Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis this week announced the new positions, as well as four in the Richmond Valley, as part of a total of 1500 appointments to the police force across the state.

“This is another instalment of the historic 1500 increase to the NSW Police Force numbers which I helped negotiate between the NSW Government and Police Association of NSW boss Tony King, who is a former Grafton police detective,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with President of the Police Association NSW and former Grafton Police Detective Tony King.

“Although we did not know it at the time, police on the beat are now performing a critical role in enforcing social distancing and gathering rules which are preventing countless deaths from the coronavirus.

“So extra local officers are among the few arrivals we warmly welcome to the Clarence and Richmond valleys in these challenging times.

“I thank them along with medical and other frontline workers who are doing such a terrific job in this unprecedented crisis.”

Talking on Loving Life FM yesterday, Coffs Clarence Chief Inspector Jo Reid welcomed the new recruits.

“We’ve got a new officer out at Nymboida which has been without there for a little while,” Insp Reid said.

“After the devastating bushfires from last year it’s a welcome sight to have a young keen officer who’s come out from the Orange region to join us, and he’s on the ground now and hopefully out meeting his community.

“And also this week commences the start of a career for a brand new probationary constable who’s joining us after a career in teaching.

“It’s really great to have some new police in the Clarence. It certainly energises the officers that are here.

“Hopefully once things return to some sort of normalcy people will start to see our brand new officers and hopefully there’s some more to come in the future.”