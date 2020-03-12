Nymboida featured in prestigious national travel magazine

WILD RIVERS: Canoeists on the Nymboida River. National travel magazine Australian Traveller has named Nymboida as one of the 22 Australian towns to visit following the bushfires.

WILD RIVERS: Canoeists on the Nymboida River. National travel magazine Australian Traveller has named Nymboida as one of the 22 Australian towns to visit following the bushfires.

PRESTIGIOUS national travel magazine Australian Traveller has named Nymboida as one of 22 Australian Towns to Visit after the Bushfires.

The magazine wrote the article to let its readers know how they can help fire-affected areas by injecting much-needed tourism dollars back into the communities and where their money could be best spent while visiting.

The article is promoting the hashtag #holidayherethisyear asking holiday-makers to shop locally in the recovering towns.

The article said while it wasn’t a definitive list but is was a good starting point.

Listed as No. 9 in the 22 towns featured, Nymboida, and neighbouring Grafton, was one of the few from NSW to be featured.

The article told its readers to come to Nymboida for “the white-water kayaking and playtus spotting, stay for the array of community charm at your fingertips.”

“Stop at Nymboida Coffee for a morning pick-me-up before your day of adventure, and be sure to hire all your wares from the local Nymboida Campign and Canoeing centre,” the article said.

It also suggested basing yourself in Grafton in “late October and early November” for the annual Jacaranda Festival.

Market Square during Jacaranda Festival. Australian Traveller magazine is encouraging its readers to visit bushfire ravaged towns including Nymboida and neighbouring Grafton, highlighting the city's famous Jacaranda season in October/November in its article.

“It’s at this time when the streets and parks are transformed as the colourful jacaranda trees explode in all their purple glory.”

The article also suggested visiting Grafton Regional Gallery for your visual arts fix and the Saraton Theatre for performance “to fill your itinerary”.

Other nearby towns featured included Tenterfield and Taree as well Kangaroo Island in South Australia and Bairnsdale in Victoria.

For the full list visit www.australiantraveller.com.au

.