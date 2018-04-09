Nymboida mother raises the funds for PCOS diary

IN A mere month more than $19,000 was raised for the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Journal kickstarter campaign, bringing an idea to life.

Since September 2017, Nymboida mother Melissa Christie has been working on a day planner designed especially for women with PCOS.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that effects at least one in 10 women worldwide, has no definitive cure, and is the leading cause of infertility.

After suffering from a miscarriage, PCOS sufferer Melissa Christie noticed there were few resources to help women with PCOS to manage their condition.

Christie said the journey was really intense.

"It was really hard work, it was exciting but it was hard,” she said.

"I read when you do a kickstarter campaign you have to expect it to be a full-time job managing it. I ignored that and thought this can't be true. It really was true, it was a lot of work.”

"In the lead up it was pretty intense, then a really nice relief at the end, ” she said.

In a kickstarter campaign if you don't raise the full amount you need in a catered amount of time, you don't receive any of the money raised.

The kickstarter went live on February 13, and all the money had to be raised by March 16.

Christie was working days and nights in the lead up to the end of the campaign, and she said she constantly feels like she could be doing something.

"That pressure is off, so I feel really good, everything is getting done and I've planned really well,” she said.

Mrs Christie said all the content has been finalised, and now her designer is putting it all together.

"It's becoming this final product. I feel super excited, it's a bit surreal,” she said.

The diary will be released in September, and all the kickstarter orders are sent then.

The diary will also be available to buy in September, and a pre-order will be introduced in June, including an E-version.

"This is a precursor for diabetes, heart disease, cancer, it leads to some really awful things," she said.

"It is a very difficult condition to manage with a complex and contradicting range of symptoms and treatment options," she said.

The diary is tailored to those with PCOS, with dated space to manage your day-to-day life, filled with information about treatment options, inspirational worksheets, health tips, recipes, yoga poses and charts to track weight, fertility and symptoms.

"It's just a really nice way to support anyone with PCOS, like it doesn't matter what kind of treatment you are using, or where you are at on your journey. It just compliments that, that's where it came from," she said.