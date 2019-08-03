Nymboida power station could be a double threat

In 1922, the Clarence River County Council was formed to oversee the Nymboida Hydro-Electiric Scheme. Construction commenced in June 1923 and was operational by November 1924. The County Council offered rural users the same tariff as in towns. In 1925, its first year of operation, it had 1050 consumers in North and South Grafton and Ulmarra, plus 50 rural users.

In 1922, the Clarence River County Council was formed to oversee the Nymboida Hydro-Electiric Scheme. Construction commenced in June 1923 and was operational by November 1924. The County Council offered rural users the same tariff as in towns. In 1925, its first year of operation, it had 1050 consumers in North and South Grafton and Ulmarra, plus 50 rural users.

COULD the Nymboida power station provide a boost to the local economy?

There were serious economic ramifications for local tourism businesses after flooding caused the closure of the Nymboida hydro-electricity station and Clarence Valley councillor Richie Williamson is again making the case for it's reopening.

"The tourism benefits that reopening Nymboida would bring are I believe remarkable, in that there is literally a world class canoe centre there that needs the tap turned on," he said.

"Why that is not happening is beyond belief."

Cr Williamson also saw huge economic benefits in having the council take over the power station to service its needs and said he saw an opportunity to produce "zero emissions energy".

While he acknowledged the constraints brought by the inconsistent flow of the Nymboida river, Cr Williamson said the water could be recycled to ensure it's viability.

"If you pump the water you use back up the hill to the surge tank and run it back town the hill again it's really recycling the water through a turbine," he said.

"There are seven turbines there; two might need to be used to pump the water and the other five are producing zero emissions energy."

"There will need to be capital investment in the scheme there is no doubt about that, but the philosophy hasn't changed - water runs downhill. And when it runs through a turbine it produces electricity."