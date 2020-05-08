Nymboida ready to press on with fire recovery

Governor-General of Australia David Hurley talks with residents of Nymboida at the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre on Saturday, December 7. Photo: Jarrard Potter

Governor-General of Australia David Hurley talks with residents of Nymboida at the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre on Saturday, December 7. Photo: Jarrard Potter

SIX months on from the devastating fires that came close to removing Nymboida from the map, no-one in the village has marked the milestone says a man at the centre of the area's recovery.

"Has it been that long already," said Nymboida Camping and Canoe Centre director Gray Stride.

"I doubt anyone here has thought about it or even mentioned it."

But Mr Stride said the six months since the massive fire jumped across the river and destroyed dozens of homes, sheds and properties on the night of November 8 will change the region for good.

"The shock of it's over now," he said. "For good or bad people are taking a realistic look at what they want to do."

Sadly for the make up of the village a large number of people have decided to move away from the area.

"It could be up to 10 per cent of the people here have decided to go."

He said the psychological distress was also manifesting itself in other ways with depression, a suicide and relationship breakdowns adding to the distress many are feeling.

He said the recovery process had been characterised by delay, and the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic had added to them.

"The recovery process had just started to move by February and into March, then corona came and everything just stopped," he said.

He said for about a month it felt like everyone was holding their breath waiting for something to happen.

"For the past four to six weeks it seems like things have started to move again," he said.

"There's still delays. Here (at the canoe centre) we haven't got the final payout from the insurance company," he said.

He said the need for isolation had delayed getting plans to together and development applications into Clarence Valley Council.

"I don't know of one DA from out here that's gone through," he said.

He said regulatory issues were likely to be a huge stumbling block.

"There's a lot of buildings that burned that didn't have building approvals and others that will need to be built up to more modern standards.

"All that is going to take time and is going to change the outlook of the community when it comes out of recovery.

"I think a lot of people thought they might have got all the plans together by mid year. I think everyone can be pretty clear that's not going to happen."

Mr Stride said the arrival of the pandemic had distracted people's attention away from the bushfire recovery at the "big picture level", but not closer to ground zero.

"Local business have been fantastic and most have stuck to the offers they made in January and February," he said.

"Austral Bricks offered people whose homes had been made of their bricks to replace them for free and anyone else from out here who chose to build a brick home with the products could get a big discount.

"Their offer and quite a few others made back then still stands."

Despite the privations the Nymboida community has endured he says it has come through it stronger.

"The shock has worn off and now people have come to terms with what's got to happen with a bit more honesty," he said.

"It's hard to put a word on it, but it feels the community is definitely getting stronger.

"We know we're getting started on a one-, two- or even three-year rebuild.

"The biggest question we're asking is what the place will look like on the other side of it."

Mr Stride said it would be up to the people who chose to remain and those who moved into the area.

"Right now there's quite a few houses, properties and vacant blocks for sale," he said.

"Just who decides to come in here and what they bring with them will be a big part of what the community looks like in 2021, 22 and beyond."