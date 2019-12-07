Nymboida recovery continues two months on from bushfire

With her family losing their home to bushfire, Nymboida resident Laena Stephenson said recovery has been slow these past two months.

TWO months on from the bushfire that devastated the village, residents of Nymboida slowly continue the effort to rebuild their homes and lives.

The night of Friday, November 8 will long be remembered for when the Liberation Trail fire descended on the area, in what was described by one resident as "hell on earth".

Residents who lost property are still working to clear the debris, while others who were spared the immediate impact of the fire pitch in to do what they can for their neighbours.

Yesterday Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre unofficially reopened to the public, after serving as a central 'Help Hub' for the community for the past two months.

Entrance sign to the Nymboida Help Hub at the Camping and Canoeing Centre.

Laena Stephenson manned the office's front desk, as a steady stream of travellers pulled off the road and into the centre for a driver reviver coffee. Some had no idea about the bushfire that had blackened the trees and razed more than 85 homes, while others wanted to call in and share a message of hope for the future.

Ms Stephenson lost her family home in the fire, with her and her husband and three daughters now living in a shed on their property.

While the recovery effort has been slow, she said there were signs of progress.

"Two months sounds like a long time, but it isn't in the recovery phase," she said.

"People are still trying to find their feet, trying to work out exactly how they're going to either move back to their property, or if they have moved back how to get basic services like water, electricity.

"One of the more difficult things for us here in Nymboida is that we fell a month before Christmas and New Year, and everything shuts down and that made it really difficult, even for plumbing. I still haven't got water from my dam because we ran out of polypipe all over town.

"For my family I've got three daughters trying to set up home on my property. One of my daughters lost her home in the fire, my second daughter was living with me at the time and my eldest daughter bought a caravan with an annex. and it's all just time and energy and everybody is fragile, everybody is still raw and it's just a juggle."

Green shoots are staring to appear on trees burnt out by bushfire that ravaged Nymboida two months ago.

Since November 8 the canoe centre has served as a focal logistic and social point for the community, where people could donate and volunteer their time to help.

"When you go through something like this you want to talk about it to someone who understands," she said.

"So much of what happened at the centre was people sitting down and having a cuppa and talking. It's quite difficult to tell your story outside of the community because anyone suffering any sort of disaster doesn't want the 'oh you poor thing'. You just want to be heard.

"I feel incredible pride the fact that this is community owned and run. People can really own this and say it's ours, we can galvanise and use this place the way it needed to be.

"The Help Hub has been amazing."

Georgia Foster Eyles with daughter Maisy at Nymboida's tool library she and other volunteers have helped establish.

As the disaster unfolded in the days following November 8, Nymboida local Georgia Foster

Eyles began to co-ordinate donations being made thick and fast after establishing Facebook pages to call for help.

"The past two months have been a big learning curve. I've never done anything like this before," she said.

"I was in Grafton and there were so many clothes and food being donated that I started a Facebook group and asked everybody to donate everything except clothing and food because we had so much of that already.

"That's where it started and it grew from there. As we needed more co-ordinators we got a furniture co-ordinator, then we needed a volunteer's co-ordinator because that was a really amazing resource that we could use if it's used well."

Yesterday saw Ms Foster Eyles back at Nymboida with fellow volunteers, taking stock of their tool library which will allow residents to borrow what they need to aid the clean-up of their property.

"Rather than looking at a pile of rubble things are starting to get cleaned up."

BlazeAid co-ordinator John Lillico with fellow volunteers at the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre.