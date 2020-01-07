Menu
News

Nymboida residents patch of green in blackened village

Kathryn Lewis
7th Jan 2020 1:01 PM
AFTER losing everything to the ferocious bushfire that crippled Nymboida, some residents have found a bright patch in so much darkness.

David McIntyre and his friends lost everything eight weeks ago, and two weeks later started a vegetable garden, in bid to return some green to their now blackened village and to provide food.

In a Facebook post on the Nymboida Fire Survivors page, Mr McIntyre posted photos of the group's impressive harvest.

"Eight weeks ago we lost everything! six weeks ago we replanted our vegetable garden with Cheryl and Neil, our long term friends because we needed green and our own food," the post read.

"Look at the wonderful progress. We harvested zucchinis this week. Corn will be in the next couple of weeks, pumpkins to follow."

 

 

The blaze destroyed more than 85 homes and countless wild animals.

 

