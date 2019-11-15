Nymboida residents ready to begin the fight back from fire

Nymboida residents hold a public meeting to discuss recovery plans after a massive bushfire ripped through the area last week.

LESS than a week after a massive bushfire devastated the region, the Nymboida community has begun the fightback.

But they have been warned it's going to take time and the processes to help them will take time to set up.

Yesterday about 200 residents gathered at the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre aiming to co-ordinate recovery efforts that have already begun with a flood of donations from the wider Clarence Valley community.

Speakers including community members co-ordinating relief and representatives from government agencies outlined measures that could be put in place to provide immediate relief and also the steps that need to be taken before rebuilding can begin.

Canoe centre director and recovery coordinator Gray Stride said one of the pressing needs to help distribute aid was to find out how many people's properties were insured.

He said there were also outside volunteer groups who would begin arriving soon to help clean up and restore some basic infrastructure, like boundary fences.

"There's a lot of help coming in and there's a process we've got to go through to make sure this help gets to the people who need it most,” he said.

NSW Department of Primary Industries representative Stephen Green said department teams would be in the area soon assessing the health of wildlife and providing veterinary assistance and destroying and disposing of animals assessed to be beyond help.

He said farmers could access feed for their animals by registering and giving their details by phone 1800814647.

"People can book in their fodder requirements by letting staff know how many animals they have to feed and their class and condition.”

A DPI spokesperson said this website or the DPI Facebook page contained a wealth of information about the services available and drop-off points for fodder.

Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community director Des Schroder alerted residents to the dangers of asbestos in the buildings destroyed in the fires.

He said residents should not return to their houses until inspectors had checked them for asbestos.

Mr Schroder said the experience at the recent Rappville fires showed many buildings contained asbestos, although he thought buildings at Nymboida should pose fewer problems.

More on the Nymboida recovery plans tomorrow.