NYMBOIDA: Rubbish removal starting to become a problem

QUIRKY: Nothing illustrates the caprice of the fire as this wooden furniture setting escaping unscathed while a nearby building was totally destroyed in the fire.

IT'S the small things - like garbage collection - that have put people on edge as they begin the long road back to recovery from last week's fire catastrophe.

At Thursday's public meeting, Nymboida residents accepted they would need to make many sacrifices and exercise patience for normal services to resume.

The exception was garbage collection.

When told by Clarence Valley Council director, Des Schroder, that they need to register with the council to replace their council waste bins destroyed in the fire, they said it was one delay too many.

"We shouldn't have to register,” said one irate resident. "Just bring the bins out here. If they find ones that don't need replacing, great, don't replace them. Just replace the ones that need replacing.”

Not that the ability to dispose of waste was a small matter. Without power the surviving houses had fridges and freezers full of food thawed and on the verge of rotting that needed dumping.

"Why can't council bring out big skip bins so people can dump rotten stuff into,” was another question directed at Mr Schroder, who replied garbage collection would be delayed until Armidale Rd was re-opened to traffic.

He said the Richmond River Council's experience with providing skips bins to people after the Rappville fire last month had created a potentially lethal problem because residents dumped asbestos in them.

"It's vital people don't go to their homes and disturb any asbestos there,” he said.

"This is when it's at its most dangerous and we don't want people to spread it around.”

Despite the criticism directed at the council, Mr Schroder said Thursday's meeting was positive.

"It was good to hear the community wanting to be actively involved and taking a lead in organising emergency relief,” he said.