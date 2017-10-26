Nymboida singer Kyrah's Kickstarter career

ASPIRING Nymboida singer/songwriter Kyrah Cilia has moved around the world to kickstart her career, literally.

Just six months after arriving in London Kyrah has launched a Kickstarter campaign to record her first EP, under the guidance of world-class DJ and producer, Dominic Owen.

Kyrah is delighted to have Owen on board for the project after a casual meeting with the man who has produced for acts like Jay-Z, Biggies Smalls and Lil Kim.

"When I met Dominic I had no idea how successful he had been because he is such a humble man," Kyrah said.

"We got chatting over dinner one night with some friends and he just kind of subtly threw in the conversation that he had worked on Biggie Smalls' Ready to Die Album.

"Dominic has offered to master the EP as his contribution to my Kickstarter campaign which is crazy."

For the EP to work, Kyrah must raise £5000 by November 8 and she is nearly halfway there.

"I would love for people back home to join in the campaign," she said.

"All my early musical influences are back in the Clarence Valley from my dad and going to school at The Cathedral School and Catherine McAuley."

Out There sent off some questions to the rising star to elaborate further about her career and how she chased her dreams on the other side of the world.

Q: You've had some success in Australia since appearing on X Factor in 2011. Can you tell us a little bit about your experience here and why you went to the UK?

A: After X Factor I starting writing a lot more of my own material, I taught myself to produce so I could save money and time waiting on other musicians.

I was doing quite a lot of shows around Sydney and eventually got asked to do a Sony Vevo shoot with UK artist Labrinth. It was an amazing experience, he is such a sweet guy - very humble. Not long after that I was asked to perform live on The Morning Show. It was my first LIVE television appearance so it was a very cool but scary experience. I decided to move to the UK after feeling like I needed a change, the music scene in Australia is very small.

I was lacking inspiration in Sydney, I felt like I had become a bit stuck in the corporate and wedding scene. I knew it was now or never if I wanted to pursue my own music.

Q: What's it like for a girl from Nymboida to find herself working in one of the world's major music centres?

A: I do have moments where I am like, what? Haha. I know it sounds kind of odd to say this but London feels like home. It's such an amazing city, so many different cultures, so much history, so much art. I've always found myself travelling for music so I guess it has made the move here a little easier. I still have days when I miss Nymboida but I know it's just a day on a plane.

Q: Who are your musical influences?

A: I had so many different musical influences growing up. My father had such an eclectic taste in music which really influenced me and my musical journey. In particular I was influenced by a lot of R&B and hip hop music from an early age. People like Tupac, Usher, Michael Jackson, TLC. However I started to really get into neo-soul and jazz when I was attending The Australian Institute of Music. I am influenced by artists like Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu and Nao. I just love the fusion of genres and the rawness of it all.

Q: You moved to London in May, who have you met so far and what's happened since you arrived?

A: I honestly haven't stopped since I arrived here. London really is a city that never sleeps. I play a regular gig in Soho, almost every second Wednesday of the month. It's a great gig, I always meet really great people there. It quite often attracts celebrities, I remember one Wednesday I was invited to sit at a table with some people I had met previously, I was introduced to a few people sitting at the table i hadn't met before.

I thought nothing of it, when I went downstairs to perform I learned that I had just been introduced to Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard.

Only a few weeks ago I was introduced to Mark Morrison, he had actually seen some videos of me playing and came along to a gig. Anyone who knows me and sees me play knows how much I love Return of The Mack. He is a seriously nice guy, we had a great chat about music and my Kickstarter campaign, which he actually backed the day it launched.

Q: What's the music scene like in London compared to Australia?

A: It's huge! Haha. In London you can find almost any style of music and there is a scene for it. Music is everywhere here! There is so much music history and music culture, and of course a lot more people in a smaller space than in Australia. The whole lifestyle is extremely different to Australia, I think that impacts the music scene a lot. People are out every day of the week here. Also being closer to the rest of the world helps.

Q: Can you tell us more about the Kickstarter campaign?

A: I met an American travelling for work in October last year in Sydney whilst I was playing a gig. He approached me with the idea that we start a crowd funding campaign to raise funds for my first album. His belief in me and what I do has changed my career.

I had never considered it before however he made it make sense in a way I would have never thought of. Being an independent artist today is extremely hard, so being able to have a platform like Kickstarter allows artists to generate money to record and distribute our music without being signed to a label.

It's a very personal way to connect with your fans and an even more personal way for fans to connect with artists. We have a £5000 target, this will give me the budget to pay for production, session musicians, studio time, artwork, distribution and hopefully PR. Kickstarter converts whatever currency you have into GBP so it's easy for the campaign to travel all over the world. We have had Americans, British and Australians back us so far.

Q: Working with Dominic Owen is an exciting opportunity. What is he like and what does it mean for you?

A: Dominic has had an amazing career! He has worked with artists like Biggie Smalls, Lil Kim, Jay Z and Anthony Hamilton. When I met Dominic I had no idea how successful he had been because he is such a humble man. We got chatting over dinner one night with some friends and he just kind of subtly threw in the conversation that he had worked on Biggie Smalls' Ready to Die Album. Having been influenced by hip hop all my life we got along really well. Dominic has offered to master the EP as his contribution to my Kickstarter campaign which is crazy! Working with someone like Dominic makes me realise even more that anything is possible with hard work and belief in what you do.

Q: When your EP is released how can people hear it?

A: Well of course people can pre-purchase it on Kickstarter now to get their very own signed copy of the EP or a digital download. It will also be available on all major online platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Tidal, Google play etc.

Q: You've been playing in London. How have you been received?

A: I have been fortunate enough to be performing all over the city. I play regularly in Soho, Fulham, Notting Hill and Putney. I have done a few gigs out of London which has been amazing to see more of England. People have been incredibly supportive of my music. I even have a small fan base that move around with me gig to gig.

Q: Where do you see your career going from here?

A: Up, Up and Up! I just want to continue to grow as an artist and continue to push myself to my absolute limits. This time next year I hope to be selling out shows.

Q: How long to do you intend staying overseas?

A: I have no idea at this point. I am lucky enough to have dual citizenship so I am in no need to rush anything. I am just really focused on working hard on this EP.

Q: Will you be back in Australia any time soon?

A: I will definitely be back to visit my family and friends, I will need some Aussie sunshine soon.