Nymboida to host special event one year on from bushfire

Scorched Earth by Jeremy Billet will be one of the photographs taken by community members documenting the regeneration of the bush following the 2019 bushfires at Nymboida

IN JUST a few months time, it will be one year since a devastating bushfire tore through the remote community of Nymboida, and to help the continuing recovery from that traumatic event residents will mark the anniversary with a special event.

Following an extensive community consultation process, led by volunteers, Nymboida residents have completed a Bushfire Recovery Community Action Plan outlining how funds raised in the aftermath of the bushfires are to be distributed within the community.

Set to be held on November 7 the event design and program aims to foster mutual support, gratitude, celebration and hope.

The event will be held at Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre to recognise the role played by the venue as a recovery hub throughout the summer, and which continues to host a cohort of Blaze Aid staff as well as a recently launched tool lending library.

Nymboida resident Pamela Denise, who was involved in the consultation, said that as many in the community continued to process the consequences of the destructive bushfire season, a communal event marking the anniversary of the November 2019 firestorm was the next logical step in recovery.

“Marking significant anniversaries is widely recognised as an important milestone in the healing process. We will all be remembering the loss and trauma over that weekend’, Ms Denise said.

“It will be helpful to also reflect on the help we have received and how far we we’ve come as a community since the bushfire.”

Along with a program of musical performances culminating in an evening bush dance, the event program will include several opportunities for storytelling through the creative arts.

These include the Headspace Nymboida Youth Art Aerosol Bushfire panels, displayed as a standing circle and a fountain installation of the mosaic Bird, Bee and Butterfly baths that were created by community members in recovery workshops funded by Australian Red Cross.

A collection of photographs taken by community members during the fire and documenting the regeneration of the bush, will also be displayed. A natural fibre weaving workshop, making small firebirds, will run throughout the afternoon, as well as craft activities for children.

Laena Stephenson from Nymboida Camping and Canoeing said she was looking forward to offering a chance for people to relax with their fellow community members.

“It is all about healing through conversation, enjoyment, remembering, honouring the support we received and extended, and nurturing our own capacity to continue,” Ms Stephenson said.

The event is being produced under the auspices of Nymboida Community Groups Inc and funded by bushfire recovery grants from Clarence Valley Council.