Nymboida’s $150k investment for future fire emergencies

NYMBOIDA Community Hall is set to receive a much-needed facelift in preparation for future bushfire emergencies.

The works, commencing mid-November, include installing hose reels, replacing termite and weather damaged timber framing and cladding, replacing damaged windows and ember screening all the glass, filling in the under floor area and installing gutter mesh to prevent entry of burning embers, replacing the entry ramp to make access easier and repainting the entire exterior.

Two new metal water tanks have already been installed and provide 70,000 litres of easily accessible water for firefighting to help with the defence of the hall and nearby homes.

“This project is part of the Clarence Valley Bush Fire Committee’s work to help the local community recover from last year’s devastating bushfires,” NSW RFS Clarence Valley district manager, Superintendent Stuart Watts said.

“Using local contractors and locally sourced materials to repair the hall helps to both stimulate the local economy and improve the safety of the Nymboida community.”

The Nymboida community was one of many severely affected by the Liberation Trail Fire which burnt through the area in November 2019.

While the hall itself was not damaged in the fire, several vulnerabilities to the building were noted by residents that made them concerned about the hall’s ability to withstand the next fire emergency.

The NSW RFS, in partnership with Forestry Corporation NSW, has commissioned a local builder, Conway Contracting and Management Services, to carry out repairs and improvements to help the hall survive the heat and embers that come with bush fires.

Funding for the $150,000 project comes from the NSW RFS Neighbourhood Safer Places and Vulnerable Communities Works Fund. Forestry Corporation NSW, supported by Planet Ark and Boral Timbers, has also provided a donation of hardwood timber to be used in replacing exterior cladding.

In response to the Royal Commission into the 2009 Victorian Black Saturday bushfires, the NSW Rural Fire Service identified more than 1000 Neighbourhood Safer Places across NSW as places of last resort for shelter during a bushfire. The Nymboida Community Hall is one of these Neighbourhood Safer Places.



