NZ bubble travellers pass COVID test

About 400 people who have flown into Queensland from New Zealand in the past fortnight have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, with all returning negative results.

Queensland Health has urged anyone who had arrived into Queensland from New Zealand since January 14 to get tested and to isolate until they receive the results.

The Federal Government has paused "safe travel zone flights" from New Zealand to Australia until at least 2pm on Sunday after New Zealand recorded three cases of COVID-19 in the community in recent days.

All three tested positive to the highly contagious new South African variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after completing hotel quarantine in the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

"We've had roughly around 400 tests already done of people who have travelled to New Zealand recently, including people who've been in the Pullman," Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

"They've all come back negative."

Ms D'Ath said that in the past 24 hours, Queensland had carried out 6959 tests for the pandemic virus, up by 753 from yesterday.

"We can attribute some of that increase in testing to people who have been travelling in New Zealand, who have arrived in Queensland, and who now are heeding our advice and going off and getting tested," she said.

On the one-year anniversary of Queensland declaring COVID-19 a public health emergency, the state's Deputy Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett announced one new case of the virus - a woman in her 40s, who was in hotel quarantine after recently travelling from Pakistan, via Doha.

Deputy Queensland Chief Health Officer, Dr Sonya Bennett. Photo: Sarah Marshall.

"It's really a testament to how successful the hotel quarantine has been that the majority of our cases are detected in hotel quarantine," Dr Bennett said.

That takes the number of confirmed infections in Queensland to 1309, including six people who have died, five of them after having travelled on cruise ships.

Ms D'Ath said 176 of Queensland's SARS-CoV-2 cases had been on a cruise before testing positive.

She said more than 65,000 people had gone through hotel quarantine in Queensland during the pandemic.

"For all those people who have got off planes and had to go into hotel quarantine for 14 days, we thank you for your compliance," Ms D'Ath said.

"It's because of everyone's willingness to work together that we've had these great results. It's been an extraordinary effort."

Originally published as NZ bubble travellers pass COVID test