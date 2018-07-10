Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pastor Logan Robertson.
Pastor Logan Robertson. Contributed
News

NZ exile for Ipswich 'pastor'

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL Goodna pastor who allegedly harassed worshippers outside two mosques has been arrested for deportation.

Logan Robertson (pictured), the New Zealand native who last week was filmed allegedly abusing people outside Kuraby and Darra mosques, could have his Visa ripped up.

He was charged by Queensland Police with public nuisance on Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton confirmed Australian Border Force officers took Mr Robertson into custody on Friday night with plans to rip up his visa.

"People who come on visas into our country come here with certain conditions," he said.

"Our country embraces free speech but... we don't tolerate people who are going to harass those people going about their business at a place of worship."

Mr Robertson was previously the subject of complaints by Ipswich residents who claimed he was aggressively preaching on their properties.

Mr Robertson could spend several weeks in immigration detention while his case is assessed. He has the opportunity to appeal the deportation decision.

On Friday a spokeswoman for Mr Dutton confirmed to the QT the minister was aware of the matter.

Related Items

deportation logan robertson mosque public nuisance
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Historic bridge set to come down

    Historic bridge set to come down

    News "It has always been considered necessary to remove the old bridge, but only if it could be done in a way that was safe and acceptable in environmental terms.”

    Fashion brings our best dressed

    Fashion brings our best dressed

    News Michelle Page reflects on 15 years of competing

    $6 million expansion project will create 30 new jobs

    premium_icon $6 million expansion project will create 30 new jobs

    News "Massive investment" will transform the region

    SENSELESS VANDALISM: Sailing club targeted

    SENSELESS VANDALISM: Sailing club targeted

    Crime 'It's so disappointing and totally thoughtless.'

    Local Partners