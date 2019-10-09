Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

NZ is thrilled with detail on this map

9th Oct 2019 11:04 AM

 

KIWIS are used to their homeland being left off world maps. It's often a hot topic when their beautiful country is suddenly forgotten about.

But Kiwis are celebrating after a map of the globe doing the rounds on social media shows two New Zealands on it.

The flat map, which dates back to 1920, shows New Zealand on the far left by itself and on the far right next to Australia, giving viewers double the chance of seeing Aotearoa, the New Zealand Herald reports.

The image was posted on Reddit with the caption "I didn't know there were two New Zealands in the world in 1920."

 

This 100-year-old map features New Zealand twice. Picture: Reddit
This 100-year-old map features New Zealand twice. Picture: Reddit

 

Kiwis flocked to the post to weigh in on the oddly favourable world map.

"Just one. The other is the old Zealand," one wrote.

Another said: "Yeah we don't mention the other NZ anymore. Let's just say there's a reason the NZ by Australia went nuclear-free."

Other maps detailing New Zealand have since been posted, including a map of a giant New Zealand and a small rest of the world with the caption "we really want people touring New Zealand".

 

The World Trigger Map left NZ off altogether.
The World Trigger Map left NZ off altogether.

 

Another map showing a giant-sized New Zealand was captioned "this map is compensating for something".

New Zealand has a long history of being left off the world map. In August, the "World Trigger Map" forgot the country and people were miffed.

"It's funny how the best way to trigger New Zealand is to not put them on a map," one Reddit user commented.

 

OK, this is a bit much. Picture: Reddit
OK, this is a bit much. Picture: Reddit

 

Last year New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby teamed up with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other famous celebrities to highlight the great conspiracy of New Zealand being left off world maps.

In a video posted to Facebook last year, Darby said he had finally cracked the conspiracy with help from an "elusive source".

 

YEAH ALL RIGHT WE GET IT. Picture: Reddit
YEAH ALL RIGHT WE GET IT. Picture: Reddit

 

"Citizens of Earth, I've finally done it! After months of intense investigation both in a field and in my garage, I've now solved the mysterious case of why New Zealand is missing off world maps," Darby wrote.

"Yes, it was a tough biscuit to crack but with a little bit of help from an elusive source, the answer has now landed on my doorstep!"

Ed Sheeran makes a cameo appearance with Ms Ardern.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
geography maps new zealand world map

Top Stories

    ‘I’ve lost everything’: Bushfires rip through 30 NSW homes

    ‘I’ve lost everything’: Bushfires rip through 30 NSW homes

    Environment Homes have been destroyed and devastated residents have fled northern NSW towns as winds fuel 42 bushfires, including 13 uncontained blazes across northern NSW.

    FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

    FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

    News Find out the latest fire and road updates this morning

    Motel development change rattles neighbours' cages

    premium_icon Motel development change rattles neighbours' cages

    Council News What a difference a cafe makes to proposed hotel plans

    Bridge to Bridge organisers respond to Lower Clarence 'snub'

    premium_icon Bridge to Bridge organisers respond to Lower Clarence 'snub'

    News Bridge to Bridge new format should have been better advertised