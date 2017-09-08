O-Negative crisis boils Tegan's blood

WHEN Tegan Morgan was a teenager, she and a friend would donate blood together as often as they could.

Having o negative blood, Ms Morgan knew how important it was for her to contribute however she could and when the Australian Red Cross Blood Service put a call out for o negative people to donate, she wanted to do her part.

But in her new home of Glen Innes, the closest donation services is in Armidale, which is still impossible to get to during the working week.

In her frustration, Ms Morgan posted on the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Facebook page asking why there was not more opportunity for people in regional areas to donate.

"In Glen Innes and Grafton there is a sense of community that you don't have in the city... there are so many community groups doing thing to help others and there would be so many people who would roll up their sleeves if they were given the opportunity to," she said.

"It's been frustrating to sit back and watch the situation get worse."

In 2015, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service phased out demountable blood services, including in Grafton to meet the increasing demand for blood plasma.

Ms Morgan said she felt like the removal of donation services in regional areas discounts everything the community has to offer.

"Grafton is not that small and I think from even just my post on Faecbook, all these people who have commented saying they would be able to donate, even o-negative people to donate, but it's just too far for them to go," she said.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service said they had a great response to their call out however they don't have plans to re-establish donation services in Grafton. "We would certainly welcome Grafton residents at our Coffs Harbour donor centre, or Yamba mobile blood service, their nearest donation points whenever they plan to be in town," a spokeswoman said.

"We know there are around 800,000 o negative Australians who are able to donate, and are near a donor centre, and this call out is aimed at those able to respond. These call-out don't trigger a change in our resources and where they are placed."