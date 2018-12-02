OAM: Award for “mother to many” in her community

Wendy Hardy - awarded Medal of Order of Australia for her work in the Indigenous community

Wendy Hardy - awarded Medal of Order of Australia for her work in the Indigenous community

WENDY Hardy has been the shoulder of support for many in a life committed to education, her community and her people.

And it is a role that she has gladly accepted with open arms.

"Absolutely," she said. "I'm like a mother to many, and a support to many others. I do a lot of nurturing."

It is this nurturing, and her service to the local Indigenous community that has her as the Clarence Valley's only recipient of the Medal Of The Order of Australia in the Australia Day honours list.

"I'm very humbled, I'm quite overwhelmed," actually she said.

She is listed as working for 25 years in schools, but she said it's much more than that over her career, spending the last 12 years at South Grafton High School.

"I'm a bit of a nail in the wall up there," she said.

"I've had a forte to working with children and community and try and build special binds with our culture and to keep it alive."

Wendy Dalton on the NSW Volunteer of the Year: South Grafton High School stalwart Wendy Dalton speaks about her recent NSW Volunteer of the Year honour.

Ms Hardy's citation has her as the organiser of the Aboriginal Girls Program and leader of Aboriginal Dance ensemble, but her volunteer work extends well beyond the school bell ringing.

"My work doesn't stop there. My hours are 9-3, however I always have families in need outside," she said.

"I have the greatest support for our people in need, or in crisis, and there's always families in crisis, whether it's welfare, domestic violence, or health and drug issues, which is a broader problem in society."

Ms Hardy said that recently, work in the area of suicide prevention in her community had been massive, and she had been able to give support to the children of families by connecting them to vital local service providers.

"There's a lot of our people in that area, they don't feel comfortable and they don't how to go and find help," she said.

"And you go and advocate for each service, and I know I can tap into this service and get them support.

"Plus, it's all about building a massive rapport with your community families so they can trust you, and build that relationship with them, you get the support that way."

The problem of drug and alcohol abuse in the community was still a constant issue, and Ms Hardy said it was important for her to assist the elderly people who were trying to get help for their own children and support them.

"They do that so they don't have to turn that corner and engage anything negative," she said.

"We always need to be positive, show positivity in their families and in themselves."

While this work assists with some of the major problems in her community, Ms Dalton uses her own time to support the younger generation follow their dreams, whether it be driving them to footy training, or even just as another shoulder to lean on.

Ms Hardy receives her award for Volunteer of the Year

It is this dedication to her community that led to winning the 2018 NSW Volunteer of the Year and receive a commendation for Outstanding Service.

"I was respectfully honoured then, and now I'm humbled to receive this prestigious OAM award on behalf of myself and my community," she said.

Born in Brewarrina, she dedicates her work and her success to her mother Freda Hardy, who was born in 1926 and passed away last year.

"I dedicate this prestigious award to her, she instilled and taught me to be the person I am today, I hold her in high regard," she said.

"I was truly blessed that she was so strong, considering she was part of the stolen generation.

"I hope and pray she rests in peace, I owe this and more to her as she was a great role model."

Ms Hardy is also a survivor of breast cancer, and continues to advocate awareness around the disease in her community, and also does Aboriginal art, which she also passes knowledge to the younger generation with.

"I do art that's based around story telling, and the story telling is endless," she said.

"Now I have children that go home, they've got their own art gallery and they're taking this all in.

"There's so much to offer us all from Indigenous culture, we have one of the richest cultures in the world, and we need to embrace and come together for our futures."