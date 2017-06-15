22°
OAM awarded to Wooli ophthalmologist

Caitlan Charles | 15th Jun 2017 3:00 PM
Eye surgeon Dr Roger Welch has received a Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to Ophthalmology.
Eye surgeon Dr Roger Welch has received a Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to Ophthalmology.

IT WAS love at first sight for ophthalmologist Roger Welch when he first came to Wooli.

"I've been scuba diving in Wooli since the mid-90s,” he said.

"I've been privileged to come to Wooli, I bought my house there in 2003... I love the place.”

However, it's not his love of Wooli that has brought Dr Welch's name into the spotlight.

The respected eye surgeon has made it onto the Queens Birthday Honours List and has been awarded a Medal if the Order of Australia.

Dr Welch splits his time between his practice on the Gold Coast, Wooli and Moree where he founded and supports a rural vision program.

Dr Welch said the whole process was very hush hush until his name was announced and he felt honoured to even be considered.

"Two months ago I got an email from the Governor Generals office and a few forms I had to fill out and asking would I accept the offer,” he said.

"I sent it all back and nothing happened and then about a week ago, I got a letter from the Governor General.”

For the past 2I years Dr Welch and his staff have made regular charter flights to Moree meeting the needs of patients there and from other communities of the rural Gwydir region.

He did so at his own cost and, and after working from a surgically-equipped bus, successfully lobbied for the establishment of badly needed, permanent ophthalmology facilities and services in Moree.

On the Gold Coast he built the multi-million-dollar hi-tech ophthalmic Vision Centre Day Surgery offering leading edge eye surgery.

In addition to his busy professional life Dr Welch is involved in environmental causes at Wooli and helped to found the Protect Wooli campaign.

"Wooli and the surrounding natural environment are unique in Australia and more effective, long-term solutions for issues including beach erosion are needed,” he said.

Dr Welch is also an avid photographer with one of the largest collections of wildflower photographs form the Yuragir National Park and underwater photos from his time scuba diving.

Grafton Daily Examiner
