OAM: Keeping the spirit of volunteering

Trevor Plymin has been made an Member of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day honours for his work with the RSL and Red Cross. Photo Adam Hourigan

DENNIS Plymin and his wife Doreen retired to their James Creek property in 2003, and they’ve never been busier.

Mr Plymin served in the Royal Australian Navy for 20 years before managing the Fishing Haven Caravan Park at Palmers Island.

Yesterday Mr Plymin was made a member of the Order of Australia as part of the Australia Day honours, and said he would never been able to do any of his volunteer work if it wasn’t for his wife.

“One year I was away for 24 weeks in the year,” he said. “And now, with Red Cross we’re side-by-side. I just couldn’t do what I do without her.”

Mr Plymin joined the local RSL Sub-branch and immediately was put to work, working as a pension officer and advocate, and in recent years has acted as a trainer for others in the role across the country.

He and his wife joined Red Cross 11 years ago, and returned only yesterday after four days working in evacuation centres on the south coast.

“We’d could do longer, we have to have a break after four days,” Mr Plymin said. “It can get too much. It’s the emotional side of it.”

Mr Plymin and his wife have seen first hand the human toll the fires both in this area and at the south-coast have had, often the first point of contact for many at the evacuation centres.

“Some of these people have been evacuated three or four times, and I wonder how they’ll get their life back,” he said.

“And you see these people in their worst moment, and it’s something that Doreen is wonderful at, they’ll be in hysterics and two-minutes later Doreen can calm them down.

“Here we did 13 of 14 days locally, which you can’t do when you’re away but here you don’t mind because you’re just giving back to your community.”

Mr Plymin has also held multiple oppositions within the Maclean RSL Sub Branch, and is currently the secretary, was a driving force for the Lower Clarence Memorial Wall and has been awarded a National Emergency medal for his support work in the Queensland floods.

And while the volunteer work keeps the couple as busy as ever, Mr Plymin said they don’t mind being pulled across the country at a moment’s notice.

“We’re retired, and we often don’t have much on in the weeks. You’ll never get a spot where you get a week or two completely free, but I don’t know how I ever held a job, because if I did this I wouldn’t have had the time,” he said.

“I just keep thinking, that if Australia stopped volunteering everything would collapse.

“I’m proud of this award because I know so many people out in the community doing so much in the community, so perhaps I can take this on behalf of all of them as well.”