OBIT: Lesley Beresford 1936-2019

FROM the unspoilt beauty of the Clarence River where her father taught her to swim to the gorgeous mauve blooms of the Jacarnda Festival and the music of Troy Cassar Daley and the McClymont sisters, Lesley Ann Beresford loved many things about the Clarence Valley.

It's no surprise considering her family history.

Her maternal great-great-grandfather, Samuel Weatherstone, born in London in 1817, was credited with assisting escaped convict Richard Craig discover the district in 1831.

Her paternal grandfather George Mackie emigrated from Dundee Scotland in 1897 as an engineer on the steamboat the Helen Nicholl and in conjunction with his brother, co-founded the Star Foundry at McHugh Street on the banks of the Clarence River.

It was as an employee of the old steam ferry between Grafton and South Grafton that George had the privilege of reminiscing about Dundee and Glamis Castle with fellow "townie”, Duchess of York, future Queen Elizabeth, on the Royal tour of 1927.

Sister Elaine, mother Mary and Lesley Mackie.

Lesley was born in 1936 at Ormond Private Hospital, South Grafton, the second child of four to Mary (nee Weatherstone) and Neville Mackie.

Early years were spent at 29 North St, and later at the new family home, 29 Armidale St, South Grafton. Neville was the local agent for Tooth and Co Ltd (Kent Brewery, Sydney, Est 1835).

As a child Lesley ran errands on her bike and helped her father with his business accounts of an evening, giving her a distinct advantage for future employment. She loved spending time on her Auntie Cherry's farm at Ashby nursing piglets wrapped in blankets and riding horses bareback.

Cherished childhood memories were those of her grandfather 'Fungi' (Leslie Weatherstone after whom she was named), who fostered her love of reading. When he became bedridden with TB she would read to him and said she read every book from the South Grafton School of Arts Library.

Leslie Mackie at St Mary's, Sisters of Mercy.

Lesley passed her Intermediate from St Mary's as a day girl 12 months younger than her classmates. On July 29, 1952 aged 15 years 8 months she was employed by the Northern Rivers County Council , starting as a junior clerk and then as junior bookkeeping operator.

She made her debut on May 22, 1953 at South Grafton School of Arts and her partner was Barry Provost.

Alma and Rex Bailey, Lesley and John Beresford at the Northern Rivers County Council Ball in 1955.

In 1955 co-worker Rex Bailey invited Lesley on a blind date to the Northern Rivers County Council Ball with his childhood friend John 'Berry' Beresford, son of Cecil Beresford, town clerk of Grafton.

She resigned in from the County Council on February 17, 1956 to fulfil her dream of living in Sydney with maternal aunt Nelly Weatherstone. There she was employed by Rhine Castle Wines Pty Ltd on Pitt St until 1957, only returning to Grafton to be married to John Beresford on the August 18, 1956.

Neville Mackie with his daughter Lesley on her wedding day.

Her first daughter, Rhonda, was born in South Grafton in 1958 by which time Lesley had returned home for good. John remained in Sydney, where they had a block of land, working hard as a carpenter to provide for their future.

But their future lay in their hometown. The land was sold and seven years later Lesley finally moved into her first dream home in Kelly St, South Grafton. Designed by herself and built by John and his mate Jack Cooper on weekends, the exterior colour scheme was a testament to her creative flair and set a new trend which was copied by other homeowners.

With her hardworking nature, bookkeeping and great people skills, Lesley returned to work part-time and was a sought after employee at a local motel and service station, eventually took on her father's business full-time while he underwent treatment for lung cancer.

In 1971, after the birth of her second daughter, Leesa in 1969, Lesley and John sold up and she reluctantly moved to Brisbane for more secure employment opportunities and tertiary education options for her two girls. She revisited the district for family holidays whenever she was able.

Family always came first and In 2003 Lesley and John settled in Toowoomba to be near their daughter Leesa and grandson, John Henry. She was a loving grandmother, playing a key role in caring for John Henry of whom she was especially proud and he was the source of much joy in her life.

Lesley enjoyed keeping up with all the Grafton news with home deliveries of The Daily Examiner in her latter years. She always held onto the dream of someday relocating to the Clarence and would loved to have seen the new bridge when completed.

Lesley was an intelligent, thoughtful, witty, creative and caring person, a born homemaker and animal lover. She was a wonderful mother, an advocate for womens rights, taking an active interest in the education of her girls. She had a strong belief in social justice, loved discussing politics and keeping abreast of current affairs. She also had a great sense of humour and a beautiful singing voice.

Lesley died on April 4, 2019 aged 82 and is survived by husband John, daughters Rhonda and Leesa, grandson John Henry and sister Glenda Atkins and her family. Our lives are forever altered by her passing.

She will be remembered for her grace and courage and her ability to embrace progressive ideas born of the many changes she saw over her lifetime.