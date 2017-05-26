OBITUARY: Neville Lollback 1959-2017

MUCH loved Grafton man Neville Lollback lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, aged 57.

He was well known in the community for his skill on the hockey field, his compassion during a 37-year nursing career and his love of fishing.

But his wife, Alison, said there was one thing only his family and friends knew about him.

"He was a big softie," she said. "He was selfless. There was nothing he wouldn't do for you.

"Family was everything to Nev."

The son of Max and Pam Lollback, Neville was the brother and brother-in-law of Di and Steve, Greg, Eric and Kaylene, Rob and Sonja, Virginia and Clive and their families, and was the beloved father and father-in-law of Jess and Mitch, Erin, Liam, Tiarn and Brayden, and granddad to Sage and Reid.

He was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Neville Lollback and his daughter Tiarn. Tiarn will be shaving her head on January 18 at 10.30am. The shave take place at Grafton Shoppingworld. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

Neville passed away after a "vicious argument" with cancer, but Alison said the illness didn't define him.

"It did show how much of a battler he was; he was such a fighter," she said.

"He was always really positive and failing just wasn't an option.

"After undergoing whole brain radiation treatment, he was told not to walk and that he had to take it easy. But two days later he was walking up and down the stairs."

This perseverance and optimism made him perfectly suited to his work as a nurse.

Neville started training at Grafton Base Hospital when he was just 17.

He stayed there for his entire career, becoming the nursing unit manager and then working in student education before retiring in September 2014 after a stem cell transplant.

"He wanted to travel, he wanted to spend more time with his family and the grandkids," Alison said.

"Nev loved his work, but he also loved so many other things in his life."

Sport was one of those passions.

Neville played football, squash, golf and tennis, but it was on the hockey field where his true talents were revealed.

Michael Wunderlich points to the heavens in honour of the late Neville Lollback as Grafton 1 celebrate their win in the Hockey NSW Men's Masters Over 50s State Championships at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Sunday. Matthew Elkerton

He represented NSW in hockey for many years and he also excelled as a coach.

"He taught young players about sportsmanship and respect," Alison said.

"We've been inundated with messages from people saying Nev was the best coach they'd ever had.

"He had a huge impact on people - in hockey, with patients at the hospital and during his time working with student nurses."

Aside from sport, Neville loved fishing and was always happy with a rod or a crab pot in his hand.

He enjoyed travelling and counted a trip to South Africa as one of his favourite adventures, but he also loved spending time with friends at his Grafton home, where he would cook his famous seafood pizzas, spring rolls and cheesecakes.

Alison said her husband was a keen gardener, but in true "Nev style" only kept a productive garden of "stuff you could eat".

His one exception to that rule was roses.

"He knew how much I loved roses and he always planted them for me," Alison said.

The Lollback family has been humbled by the messages of love and support from many people in the community since Neville's death.

"Everyone says Nev was a legend - that's him in one word," Alison said.

"He will be so missed.

"He brought us much happiness."

Neville's funeral will be held on Friday, May 26, at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton from 1pm. Donations to the Leukaemia Foundation are welcome and may be left at the service.