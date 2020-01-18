O’Brien gets cracking in the Clarence

Grafton Chiropractic Centre's new owner, Zac O'Brien, after taking over the business in November, 2019.

GRAFTON'S newest chiropractor has made it his mission to crack into the Clarence Valley community after taking over the Grafton Chiropractic Centre in November.

Zac O'Brien has had over seven years in the industry to pair with his expert knowledge on sport at the elite level after spending two years with AFL club, Brisbane Lions.

And Dr O'Brien believes that without chiropractic adjustments, he never would have found the same success.

"I used to play a lot of (Aussie rules) football professionally and I always relied heavily on chiropractors and getting my health right," he said.

"I've always thought they were really helpful in keeping me fit and healthy. From a young age I had an interest in it as a career so I went to university at RMIT (in Melbourne) and spent five years studying before I got drafted by Brisbane."

Aged 29, Dr O'Brien has lived in a number of cities across Australia but he is ready to make the Clarence Valley a more permanent fixture.

"I was living and playing in Melbourne before I went to Brisbane.

"After that I went to Adelaide and worked there for a bit before practising and playing in Sydney.

"When I saw the practice for sale up here I went for it and I haven't looked back. I'll be here for a while," he said.

"We've had plenty of new people through the office.

"It's been a really good experience, good to get the move on the community."

Having spent a lot of his life around fellow athletes, Dr O'Brien is looking forward to sharing his knowledge with a range of patients.

Former Lions player Zac O'Brien reacts after kicking a goal late in the 4th term during the Round 11 AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and the Carlton Blues at The Gabba in Brisbane, Saturday, May 31, 2014. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"I've been very fortunate with my footy and the opportunities I've had. It helps out with my profession when I get to deal with all the young, fit and healthy people that come through here as well those who have seen more over their lifetime.

"It's good to have an insight into the potential injuries they might have and what they're going through.

"When I was playing, chiropractic adjustments were great for me and now I've retired they're still doing me a world of good. As a 29-year-old, it's allowed me to live the life I want to and still continue doing the things I love."

He has made some changes at the practice, including the addition of Saturday appointments as well as some upgrades to equipment.

"The best thing about working here is we're now open six days a week but we also do walk-in appointments.

"That's been really helpful for a lot of the athletes getting an adjustment before they play," he said.

"We've also put in an X-ray machine.

"We've changed the place up and with both new and old patients here, things have been great."

An increase in business has led to another new chiropractor at the centre and Dr O'Brien said he will be a good fit.

"We're here now, we're getting busier so we're getting another chiropractor on board. He's a hockey player so we'll make sure he's looking after that community as well."