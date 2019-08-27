Corrective Services deem Grafton jail 'obsolete'

THE prison beds at Grafton jail are no longer needed to cater for the growing NSW prison population says deputy Corrective Services Commissioner Kevin Corcoran.

Speaking at the announcement of the decision to close the old jail in Grafton today, Mr Corcoran said there was a chance to ease over crowding in the prison system.

"There's thousands of new beds opening up and we'll be looking at the lull in prisoner numbers to reduce some of the overcrowding in some of the older facilities around the place, especially with double ups and triple ups in these older facilities."

Mr Corcoran said today's announcement had been brought forward after NSW Corrective Services Minister Anthony Roberts' visit here earlier this month.

"He got the message loud and clear that they (prison staff) really wanted some clarity about what was going to happen to the jail," he said.

"So he moved that decision forward to a point that we could come up and speak to the staff today."

NSW Corrective Services deputy commissioner Kevin Corcoran says the old Grafton jail is obsolete. Tim Howard

He described the old Grafton jail, including the residential section completed in the 1980s as obsolete.

"This is a facility we classify as obsolete and with the new facility opening up just up the road there wasn't the need for this facility to carry on," Mr Corcoran said.

"When you look at our brand new facilities and how they contribute to reducing re-offending, these sorts of facilities are obsolete."

Mr Corcoran said the closure of the Grafton jail was a "real loss" for NSW Corrective Services.

"This is a very sad day for Corrrective Services," he said. "We've been in this facility for more than 100 years. It's part of the Grafton community.

"For us it's a real loss. But today is about making sure we focus on the staff and their families and what we can do for them in the future."

Mr Corcoran said Corrective Services human resources personnel would be in Grafton for weeks if not months working with staff to prepare for the jail closure.

He said the new jail was one of the options for staff, but he could no guarantee of jobs with Serco.

"They will be making their own minds up in terms of who they employ. There are expressions of interest out at the moment and it will be sometime before the employ people.

"The facility isn't going to be open until mid next year."

Mr Corcoran said the prisoners would not be swapped into the new jail.

"This facility will be run down over a period of time leading up to to the commissioning of the new facility at Clarence," he said. "Prisoners will be moved around the rest of the system."