Ocean spectators have whale of a time off Yamba coast

AWE-INSPIRING: Photographer Megs Burgess, who has ventured out to see whales eight times, captured this spectacular breach on Wednesday morning. MEGASHOTS PHOTOGRAPHY

IF YOU'RE keen to see whales up close and personal, Yamba Whale Watch cruise operator Dave Gaden says you don't often have to go far at the moment.

"We usually find them out the front of Yamba, tracking about 4-5 nautical miles out, but there's times when you get to the mouth of the river and there's one right there,” he said.

Mr Gaden, who runs Yamba Reel Time Charters, started a dedicated whale-watching boat service last year, and said it had been another busy season.

"We've been busy every single day, and this morning we had 10 people on,” he said.

"They whales have been putting on a show... breaching all over the place, and often they'll swim right up and rub themselves on the bottom of the boat.”

Mr Gaden said while it had been a busy start, there was usually a lull before another busy time later in the year.

"We get a bit of a logjam in October as they come back,” he said. "So if you miss them now they'll be back.”

Meanwhile, a humpback whale which appeared in a viral video on Monday as sharks fed on its carcass has been towed to a remote beach in Yuraygir National Park.

According to a spokesman from the Office of Environment and Heritage, the carcass was estimated to weigh in excess of 20 tonnes and this option was the most practical given the remote location and low public use of the area. "The carcass will be left in situ on the northern end of Shelley Beach, approximately five kilometres north of Lake Arragan,'' the spokesman said.

"Signs advising people of the presence of the carcass have been installed.”