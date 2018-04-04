O'Connor wins Sportperson of the Month for third time

THIRD TIME LUCKY: Travis O'Connor is the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson for March.

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Grafton paddler Travis O'Connor has been named a Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month for the third year in a row.

The resident junior expert in the sport was at it again last month at the Australian Dragon Boat Federation National Junior Championships at Mooloolaba when he put himself in contention for the Australian team yet again.

He won gold in the 500m standard boats open, 200m standard boat open and 2km standard boat, silver in 200m small boat mixed and bronze in the 500m small boat mixed.

This was Travis's second time competing at Nationals, but this year there was a little added pressure, with delegates checking out the sport to see whether it should be in the Commonwealth Games in the future.

"It was different this time because we had the Commonwealth Games committee come and watch, which was pretty intense to know they were there watching dragon boating," he said.

As the winner for March, O'Connor is shortlisted for the Jetts Fitness Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year, which will be announced at the 2018 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 10. The annual awards are in their fifth year and proudly supported by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld.

Travis joins December winner, sprinter Grayson Reimer, and January winner, hockey payer Jake Lambeth, on the list of nominees for Jetts Fitness Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year.

