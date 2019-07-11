Odds-on there'll be fantastic fashion to be found

STAKES ARE HIGH: Lisa Dougherty, Kate Thompson and Michelle Page get the prizes and sashes ready for the Purple Pearls Fashions on the Field event set for Grafton Cup Day.

TODAY'S Grafton Cup is the July Carnival's pinnacle race meet but it also heralds the day fashion takes centre stage.

This year's Fashions on the Field event promises to be just as colourfully competitive as women and men pull out all stops to shine trackside and take home some great prizes for their efforts.

Organisers of today's coveted fashion stakes are Clarence Valley fundraising group the Purple Pearls, who will be in charge of ensuring the most stylish racegoers enter by making it a more relaxing process.

"We will have a special area near the stage with table and chairs and complimentary bubbles and nibbles for entrants to congregate and relax ahead of competing,” Purple Pearl member Michelle Page said.

She said they would have fashion scouts out and about spotting the best-dressed, while there would be opportunities to register on arrival at the main gates.

"You will see us coming, we'll be armed with clipboards and there'll be nowhere to hide,” Ms Page joked.

"Even the VIP tent will be fair game.”

She said there would be a range of great prizes up for grabs for those entering and with five categories tochoose from, there's something foreveryone.

"There are lots and lots of gift vouchers, a GHD hair dryer and curler, accommodation packages and massages and goodie bags,” she said.

Judging starts at 2pm sharp with Millinery Award, Best Dressed Gent and Best Dressed Couple, then after the following race judging for Best Dressed Lady Contemporary and Classic will take place.

Di Kenny, Amy Farrell and Lisa Dougherty are on the judging panel.