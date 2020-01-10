Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenn Maxwell of the Stars bats during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the MCG in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Glenn Maxwell of the Stars bats during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the MCG in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Cricket

ODI squad leaves embarrassment of riches at home

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRSTLY I’ll just get this off my chest: How good is Marnus Labuschagne?

Evidently good enough to rock the boat of Australia’s ODI squad. Still uncapped in the white ball format, the 25-year-old unseated some proven performers in the shorter formats to book his ticket.

While the midsummer sojourn to India for three one-dayers is ridiculous in itself and serves only to diminish the quality of the Big Bash League, Australia left behind some key baggage when the squad flew out for its whirlwind series on Thursday.

While there was no room for Usman Khawaja (Thunder), Travis Head (Strikers), Mitch Marsh (Scorchers), Shaun Marsh (Renegades) or Matthew Wade (Hurricances), BBL09 leaders Melbourne Stars in particular have been left with an embarrassment of riches at their disposal.

World Cup trio Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile were all snubbed. All three played a part in proving a point in their comprehensive victory over Sydney Thunder on the eve of the national side’s departure.

Glenn Maxwell of the Stars is seen after hit the winning runs during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the MCG in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM A
Glenn Maxwell of the Stars is seen after hit the winning runs during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the MCG in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM A

Indeed, the way Maxwell has taken his game to a new level with his match awareness and game management as captain has not only put Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who has been in charge of the winless Mebourne Renegades, to shame, but has the Stars well poised in their quest for a long-awaited first title.

While they do lose their third best short-form batsman in Peter Handscomb - who’s more suited to the red-ball game - and second-best leg-spinner Adam Zampa, the Stars are hardly weakened and should continue to plunder.

aaron finch australian selectors bbl bbl09 big bash cricket big bash league glenn maxwell india australia odi marcus stoinis melbourne renegades melbourne stars nathan coulter-nile odi series summer of cricket
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year in review: best live gigs of 2019

        premium_icon Year in review: best live gigs of 2019

        Entertainment From pop stars to comedians, legendary rockers and country greats, the Valley drew in some of Australia’s great entertainers last year

        Hear the sounds of Italy in South Grafton tonight

        premium_icon Hear the sounds of Italy in South Grafton tonight

        Entertainment Melbourne based outfit Santa Taranta set to take the Pelican Playhouse stage

        Maclean mourns one of their own

        premium_icon Maclean mourns one of their own

        News Hundreds turn out to farewell renowned piper, Alistair Wallace

        BEHIND THE DESK: Is the BBL consistent with punishment?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Is the BBL consistent with punishment?

        Cricket Often seen as harsh, are they making the right calls when it comes to punishment...