Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
Crime

Off-duty cop allegedly busted with cocaine at The Star

by Mark Morri
9th Sep 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NSW Police sniffer dog caught an off-duty officer allegedly in possession of cocaine at The Star casino on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old senior constable, who works in the Child Abuse Squad, was arrested about 9.30pm after being stopped by one of the dogs and was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.
The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.

He was suspended from duty immediately and an investigation into his future with the force will be conducted by the professional Standards Unit.

He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear on drug possession charges.

MORE NEWS:

Double tragedy: Couple did when motorbike hits pole

Map forecasts Sydney's Metro future

Hungry Jack billionaire caught up in $11m property dispute

More Stories

drugs off-duty cop police corruption sniffer dogs the star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes as Shark Creek fire burns

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes as Shark Creek fire burns

    News HUGE plumes of smoke could be seen throughout the Lower Clarence over the weekend as firefighters battled the blaze

    FIRE DANGER: Strong winds push bushfire towards township

    FIRE DANGER: Strong winds push bushfire towards township

    News A number of buildings have been destroyed overnight

    UPDATE: Shark Creek fire danger upgraded

    UPDATE: Shark Creek fire danger upgraded

    Breaking Updates all day on latest fire situation in Clarence