Off-duty officer charged after late night altercation

AN OFF-duty police officer will face court later this month after an incident at a licensed premises in Coffs Harbour.

It's alleged an altercation took place at the premises on Saturday night.

The female officer, who is attached to a specialist command, was charged with remain in vicinity of licensed premises, two counts of resisting a police officer while in the execution of duty and assault of a police officer.

The detective senior constable was granted bail and is to appear before the Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 27.

Her work status is under review.