Off-duty officer charged after late night altercation

6th Mar 2017 2:15 PM Updated: 2:48 PM

AN OFF-duty police officer will face court later this month after an incident at a licensed premises in Coffs Harbour.

It's alleged an altercation took place at the premises on Saturday night.

The female officer, who is attached to a specialist command, was charged with remain in vicinity of licensed premises, two counts of resisting a police officer while in the execution of duty and assault of a police officer.

The detective senior constable was granted bail and is to appear before the Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 27.

Her work status is under review.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  assault police coffs harbour nsw police

