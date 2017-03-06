Off-duty officer charged after late night altercation

AN OFF-duty police officer will face court later this month after an incident at a licensed premises in Coffs Harbour.
It's alleged an altercation took place at the premises on Saturday night.
The female officer, who is attached to a specialist command, was charged with remain in vicinity of licensed premises, two counts of resisting a police officer while in the execution of duty and assault of a police officer.
The detective senior constable was granted bail and is to appear before the Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 27.
Her work status is under review.