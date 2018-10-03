Off-duty cop rammed in road rage attack

AN off-duty police officer was injured after a man and his mother allegedly rammed him on his drive home.

Townsville police Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Frederickson said the 27-year-old male officer was allegedly tailgated by the pair in a ute when he left Stuart Police Station.

The driver of the ute, 39-year-old Adrian James Sugden from Rosslea, allegedly drove at the officer's car at speed, yelling and gesturing at the officer before pulling alongside him.

"(The man) followed the officer from when he basically left Stuart station," Acting Sen Sgt Frederickson said.

"(The officer) was abused for being a police officer."

Acting Sen Sgt Frederickson said the mother and son then allegedly crashed into the officer's car and damaged it on Stuart Drive, Wulguru, about 2.45pm Tuesday.

Police will allege the Sugden veered in front of the officer and clipped the front end of his car.

He said an altercation then allegedly broke out between the officer, Sugden and his 66-year-old mother.

Acting Sen Sgt Frederickson said there was no indication the alleged assault related to any previous incident.

The officer was said to have suffered no "significant" injury.

Acting Sen Sgt Frederickson said the 39-year-old Rosslea man was charged with one count each of serious assault police causing bodily harm, obstruct police, dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and fail to provide specimen for breath analysis.

Sugden appeared in Townsville Magistrate Court but was denied bail.

His mother was also issued with a notice to appear.

In a separate incident, police will allege a police liaison officer was punched behind Stockland shopping centre about 5.50pm yesterday.

"A police liaison officer was (allegedly) punched in the face while assisting a security guard," Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Frederickson said.

He said a 27-year-old man was charged with one count of serious assault and obstruct police and was due to face court today.

It follows another alleged police assault at the weekend, when Jason Hunter, 35, was accused of causing bruising to a female officer's face.

Police alleged the 21-year-old constable was struck in the jaw when called to a disturbance on President Street, Kirwan about 7.50pm Saturday.

Hunter was granted bail in Townsville Magistrate Court on Monday and is due to appear again on October 19.