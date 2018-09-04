'Offences far too serious to divert to Mental Health sphere'

A WOMAN who allegedly chased another woman down Prince St, Grafton, armed with a knife after a domestic dispute, was unsuccessful with an application to have her charges heard under the Mental Health Act.

In Grafton Local Court, solicitior Paul O'Connor's application to have Inger Malcolm's charges diverted to the Mental Health system was knocked back by Magistrate Karen Stafford.

The offences involving Ms Malcolm and two other women occurred on the afternoon of May 10 this year.

Ms Stafford said the extremely violent nature of the offences, which included a bite to one victim and allegedly waving around a large knife in public until police were forced to draw their weapons, were not appropriate for the Mental Health Provisions.

"This is highly threatening, violent behaviour," Ms Stafford said.

"These offences are far too serious to be diverted into the Mental Health sphere."

She also said Malcolm's record did not assist her. The case was adjourned to October 16.