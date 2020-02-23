Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 3:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.

copper theft copper wire editors picks jm kelly collapse jm kelly liquidation thefts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY TO GO: Your first look as jail on track for start

        premium_icon READY TO GO: Your first look as jail on track for start

        News The major building work are finished and you can see the finished product as well as the first staff training here

        50+ PHOTOS: Clarence cricketers relish return to action

        premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Clarence cricketers relish return to action

        Cricket Both upper and lower River cricketers got back out there. Did we catch you in...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        MP happy to be handing out the cash to schools and clubs

        premium_icon MP happy to be handing out the cash to schools and clubs

        News Politicians hands out grants has not been flavour of the month recently, but Page...