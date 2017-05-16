Offenders have certificates to show their rehabilitation

DIGGING IT: Balund-a residents are learning valuable skills to help them rehabilitate.

THE $9 million indigenous program to rehabilitate offenders at a special facility near Tabulam is returning dividends to the community.

Yesterday, eight offenders convicted of domestic violence and driving offences who had taken part in the Balund-a Program graduated with a Certificate III in Civil Construction Plant Operations, helping pave the way for careers in industry.

Balund-a program manager Lisa O'Brien said the program was run on site by Team Training, which delivers nationally accredited industry-specific training.

"Team Training has been working with Balund-a to provide training and employment opportunities for residents for the past 12 months,” Ms O'Brien said.

"This year they began delivering their training on site with fantastic results - the engagement and retention of the residents in the course has greatly increased.

"I'm very proud of the offenders who gained their certificates today. This new skill set will help them gain jobs and steer their life in the right direction.”

Ms O'Brien said the Certificate III in Civil Construction Plant Operations was the industry standard for those who work as mobile plant operators.

She said completing the course meant the offenders were qualified to operate equipment including excavators, loaders, dozers, graders and rollers, as well as developing skills related to earthworks, road construction and general civil works.

Resident 'Richard K' said he was excited about his job prospects and positive about his future.

"Civil relit the candle to get back into the civil construction industry and that's what I want to do with my life,” Richard said.

"It's most blokes' dream to play around on machines all day and now I can do it every day.”

Team Training general manager Jeff Green said the partnership between them and TAFE allowed for this hands-on type of direct training.

"We have seen great success with persons gaining employment with their new skills,” Mr Green said.

The Balund-a Program, offenders, addresses specific areas of risk to help offenders, improve their life skills and reintegrate into the community.

The course includes drug and alcohol and anger management, domestic violence, parenting skills and living skills.