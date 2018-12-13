The locally invented medical device worth $6m

A Queensland-developed portable brain scanner offering hope for speeding up diagnosis and treatment of strokes is behind a start-up company that will list on the Australian Stock Exchange on Thursday.

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd has raised $6 million through an oversubscribed Initial Public Offering to fund further development and trials of the scanner, invented at the University of Queensland.

The scanner, expected to cost less than $100,000, creates 3D images of the brain using electromagnetic waves. Its portability and low cost compared to other imaging technology, such as MRI and CT scanners, give it major advantages.

Human trials in healthy people are already under way. Trials in stroke patients at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital are expected to be launched mid-next year. If they prove successful, the scanner will then be tested in hospitals throughout Australia.

EMvision CEO Ron Weinberger said money raised through the IPO would be used to fund the trials and to hopefully take the product through to regulatory approval in Europe, followed by Australia and the US.

Dr Weinberger said the scanner would initially be used to monitor stroke patients in hospital to detect the onset of further strokes.

"It's highly portable and you can wheel it around on a trolley," he said.

Further versions of the device may eventually be used in ambulances to rapidly identify stroke patients so they could be transported directly to specialist hospitals and treated as soon as possible. Delays in stroke treatment can result in significant disabilities, or death.

The scanner was developed by a UQ team led by engineering professors Amin Abbosh and Stuart Crozier. Professor Abbosh is an international leader in electromagnetic imaging and Professor Crozier developed technology used in many of the world's MRI machines to produce faster and clearer images.

Dr Weinberger said ongoing research at UQ was focused on using the technology to develop similar portable scanners to take images of different body parts, such as the liver.

"There is significant potential with the technology," he said. "It isn't a one-trick pony. The company is investigating a range of different opportunities."

Dr Weinberger said manufacturing of the scanner was likely to be based in Sydney.

"Product development is being done in Sydney in partnership with UQ," he said.