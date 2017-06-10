Office joke leads Jozee to Jacaranda

IN THE RUNNING: Jozee Adamson is the second candidate for Jacaranda Queen.

JOZEE Adamson's Jacaranda Queen candidacy didn't start in the usual way.

"I didn't really think about it,” she said.

"I actually hid one of the boss's work keys in the office and forgot about it, went to football training.”

After a bit of joking around, her boss at McKimms Real Estate warned he would get her back somehow.

"Then I received an email with an application to enter into the Jacaranda Queen competition,” she said.

To prove a point, Ms Adamson applied and has not looked back.

"It's going to prove fun, I guess,” she said.

"I'm sort of like a tomboy, I play sports, I don't really dress up, so I didn't think it would suit me. But I'll just have fun and fundraise as much as I can and enjoy the ball.”

Ms Adamson raced motocross bikes until she was 18 and was ranked fifth in Australia as a senior. She's also been playing hockey since last year and has joined the South Grafton Rebels league tag team.

"I'd be pretty bored if I didn't have anything to do on the weekends,” she said.

"I've got to keep myself preoccupied, (the Jacaranda Queen competition) is another good thing because I'm constantly doing something.”

The whole Jacaranda Festival will be a new experience for Ms Adamson.

"I've only ever done Jacaranda Thursday, so all I know of the festival is the Venetian Carnival and the crowning night,” she said.

"I've never attended either of them, so I don't know what happens there.

"It might be all overwhelming. I'm not trying to take things too seriously, I'm just going take it one step at a time.”

Ms Adamson's family has been extremely supportive of her queen quest, especially her nan Rhonda Adamson.

"My nan was ecstatic, this is her sort of genre,” she said.

"She fundraises with all the local cricket clubs and her grandchildren. She's really big with the Tucabia-Copmanhurst team.

"When I told her she called me in about 2.5 seconds on the phone and was like 'we're going to do this and this and I'm going to tell all my friends'.

"She's probably the most excited one.”