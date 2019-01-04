Police identify body found on fire in forest

POLICE have identified a body which was badly beaten and set alight in bushland in the state's mid-north as the remains 41-year-old Tyron Beauchamp.

A Rural Fire Service crew found the body as they put out the fire at Upper Landsdowne, near Taree, at 6.10am on December 27.

Tyron Beauchamp, whose badly beaten and burning body was found in bushland.

After a post-mortem detectives concluded the remains were Mr Beauchamp's and set about investigating his suspected murder.

They are appealing for information from the public to track his movements in the final days before he died.

Police believe Mr Beauchamp, originally from Queensland before moving to Taree in mid-2018, was a reclusive character but have tracked down some associates.

Manning-Great Lakes Police Detective Chief Inspector Rod Blackman said police were particularly interested in his movements leading up to Christmas Day.

"It appears Mr Beauchamp was a fairly private man - he seemed to keep to himself and had not made many close relationships since moving to the area," Det Chief Insp Blackman said.

"We have spoken to a small number of people who knew him, but we are still trying to piece together his exact movements over the last two weeks.

Police suspect Mr Beauchamp was assaulted before being taken to Yarratt State Forest.

"Mr Beauchamp's body was located in a small clearing of bushland about 6.5km west of Upper Lansdowne Road, which is accessed through a small pathway off Yarratt Road," Det Chief Insp Blackman said.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area at that time is urged to contact police.