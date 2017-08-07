Officers 'textbook' in response to knife-wielding man

Forensic services officers examine the scene of a police shooting in Grafton.

POLICE have said officers who shot and killed a man during a confrontation on a Grafton street yesterday were "textbook” in their response to the situation.

Northern Region Commander and Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell said during a press conference outside Newcastle Police Station at 11am today that police deployed OC spray and a taser before the officer shot the deceased.

Three officers, a sergeant and two constables, were involved.

Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said it could not be confirmed whether the taser connected with the man.

"I've spoken to one of the officers involved, and I'm hoping the local area commander and surpervisor have provided excellent support to those officers overnight.

"No police officer wants to shoot and it is traumatic.”

Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said he believed the man was known to police prior to yesterday's incident, but that he was unaware of his history.

That will form just one aspect of the critical investigation which has been launched in response to the shooting.

"It may take a number of weeks before an inquest is held by the coroner,” he said.

"This is not a five minute job, and needs to be undertaken thoroughly.”