Oh baby! How Clarence women are growing our population

Experts say women in Australia need to have 2.1 babies each to keep our population growing. RealCreation/iStock

CLARENCE Valley women are doing their bit to keep Australia's population booming.

While our birthrate has fallen, local mothers are having more babies than their capital city counterparts.

Analysis of national fertility data reveals 1452 infants were born here in the three years to the end of 2015.

This equates to 2.1 children per woman compared to 1.8 babies for each adult female in Sydney.

The state and national averages are 1.9.

Demographers say to ensure there is a person to replace the mother and father and to grow Australia's population, each couple should have 2.1 children.

Clarence Valley is on par with this figure.

Australian Population Association president Ann Evans said migrant numbers, age and the education, employment, housing and income status of residents impacted birthrates.

"The fertility rate is higher in regional areas because the type of people who live in those areas are more disposed to have kids," the Australian National University School of Demography associate professor said.

"The age structure can have a major impact - for example if there are lots of older people the birthrate will be low.

"Capital cities also have higher levels of migrants who often have less children than those born in Australia.

"Women who are well educated may also have less children and most of these people will be in cities where the jobs are."

Northern NSW Local Health District acting chief executive Lynne Weir said the organisation undertook regular planning to ensure it was meeting local demand for maternity services.

"These planning processes take into account population growth, birth and fertility rates and the needs of women, children, families and specific communities," she said. - NewsRegional

HOW WE COMPARE

REGION, BIRTHS 2013-15, BIRTHRATE

Ballina, 1133, 2.0

Byron, 1021, 1.9

Clarence Valley 1452, 2.1

Coffs Harbour, 2400, 2.1

Kyogle, 265, 2.4

Lismore, 1412, 2.0

Richmond Valley 817, 2.5

Sydney, 197,221, 1.8

New South Wales 291,615, 1.9

AUSTRALIA, 913,139, 1.9

Source: PHIDU Social Health Atlas of Australia