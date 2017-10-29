Oh baby! Jaca Beautiful Baby results

Did we capture you at the Jacaranda Festival Children's Morning?

Did we capture you at the Jacaranda Festival Children's Morning? Jenna Thompson

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

29 beautiful babies competed for the title of Jacaranda Beautiful Baby. The response to this event was overwhelming with these beautiful babies' photos reaching over 72,400 people.

And while all babies are beautiful, here's the winners as determined by the voters.

Photos View Photo Gallery

THE WINNERS ARE -

Boys 0-6 months

First Place - Max Gray

Second Place - Tyreece Close

Boys 7-12 months

First Place - Cody Want

Second Place - Khan

Boys 13-18 months

First Place - Angus Irwin

Boys 19-24 months

First Place - Romeo Painter-Hookey

Girls 0-6 months

First Place - Ava Tran

Second Place - Emii-Mae Duroux

Girls 7-12 months

First Place - Honey-lee

Second Place - Indie Willow

Girls 13-18 months

First Place - Emily Straw

Second Place - Zarra

Girls 19-24 months

First Place - Lucyana Rose

Second Place - Winter Worthington

There were two sections with only 1 entrant and no second place, therefore there are two extra prizes for babies with the next highest number of votes and they are:

Firstly Aria Atherton (girl)

Secondly Arlo Hickson (boy)

The Best Dressed Babies received a certificate, a photo frame donated by Grafton Fast Photos, and a prize donated by Debbie Cox and family.

Best Dressed Boy - Keenan Blood

Best Dressed Girl - Lainey Morgan

The Lucky Draw prizes donated by Grafton Fast Photos go to...

Matthew Ellem

Theodore

Liam Smidt

Brax King

Cooper Sutherland

Lily Green

Rosie

Frankie Hambly

Talarra

Phoebe

Akirah Richards

The major winers are:

Runner-up Grand Champion Baby who receive a Sash, a Trophy donated by Debbie Cox and family, and a studio sitting donated by Grafton Fast Photos. Based on the number of overall votes from all of the age categories, combining likes on facebook and votes instore at Grafton Fast Photos we are thrilled to announce that with the second highest number of total votes is: RUNNER UP GRAND CHAMPION - little Miss Honey-lee.

The Grand Champion Baby received a Sash, a Trophy donated by Evelyn Mitchell, and a studio sitting donated by Grafton Fast Photos. The GRAND CHAMPION in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival Beautiful Baby Photo Competition with the overall highest number of total votes is: little Miss Emily Straw with an overall total of 1,205 votes.

Thank you again to Bendigo Bank, Grafton Fast Photos and all those who donated prizes.

And thank you again to all the families who entered the competition and to all of those who voted.