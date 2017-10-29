Oh baby! Jaca Beautiful Baby results

29 beautiful babies competed for the title of Jacaranda Beautiful Baby. The response to this event was overwhelming with these beautiful babies' photos reaching over 72,400 people.
And while all babies are beautiful, here's the winners as determined by the voters.
THE WINNERS ARE -
Boys 0-6 months
First Place - Max Gray
Second Place - Tyreece Close
Boys 7-12 months
First Place - Cody Want
Second Place - Khan
Boys 13-18 months
First Place - Angus Irwin
Boys 19-24 months
First Place - Romeo Painter-Hookey
Girls 0-6 months
First Place - Ava Tran
Second Place - Emii-Mae Duroux
Girls 7-12 months
First Place - Honey-lee
Second Place - Indie Willow
Girls 13-18 months
First Place - Emily Straw
Second Place - Zarra
Girls 19-24 months
First Place - Lucyana Rose
Second Place - Winter Worthington
There were two sections with only 1 entrant and no second place, therefore there are two extra prizes for babies with the next highest number of votes and they are:
Firstly Aria Atherton (girl)
Secondly Arlo Hickson (boy)
The Best Dressed Babies received a certificate, a photo frame donated by Grafton Fast Photos, and a prize donated by Debbie Cox and family.
Best Dressed Boy - Keenan Blood
Best Dressed Girl - Lainey Morgan
The Lucky Draw prizes donated by Grafton Fast Photos go to...
Matthew Ellem
Theodore
Liam Smidt
Brax King
Cooper Sutherland
Lily Green
Rosie
Frankie Hambly
Talarra
Phoebe
Akirah Richards
The major winers are:
Runner-up Grand Champion Baby who receive a Sash, a Trophy donated by Debbie Cox and family, and a studio sitting donated by Grafton Fast Photos. Based on the number of overall votes from all of the age categories, combining likes on facebook and votes instore at Grafton Fast Photos we are thrilled to announce that with the second highest number of total votes is: RUNNER UP GRAND CHAMPION - little Miss Honey-lee.
The Grand Champion Baby received a Sash, a Trophy donated by Evelyn Mitchell, and a studio sitting donated by Grafton Fast Photos. The GRAND CHAMPION in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival Beautiful Baby Photo Competition with the overall highest number of total votes is: little Miss Emily Straw with an overall total of 1,205 votes.
Thank you again to Bendigo Bank, Grafton Fast Photos and all those who donated prizes.
And thank you again to all the families who entered the competition and to all of those who voted.